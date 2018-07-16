Nyesom Wike, the Governor of Rivers State, has urged Northern leaders under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to pick a consensus presidential candidate in a bid to dethrone the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2019.





Wike said this while playing host to PDP’s presidential aspirant and former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki, yesterday in Port Harcourt, the state capital.





He noted that all Nigerians wanted the APC-led Federal Government sacked in 2019 and all PDP needed was for the North to present one candidate who will defeat the APC.





According to Wike, “My interest is for us to have a change of government at the federal level and bring a government of positive change. Nigerians are tired of the failure of the APC. We are bringing a northerner as our presidential candidate. This time religious and ethnic campaign will not work.”





He lamented the porous security under the APC Federal Government which he accused of paying lip service to the killings across the country.





“Each time hundreds of innocent Nigerians are killed, the APC Federal Government says that it will bring the killers to book. We don’t know where the book is,” he added.