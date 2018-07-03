The Congress of Northern Nigeria Christians (CNNC) has kicked against Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s decision to designate parts of Christian dominated areas in Southern Kaduna as emirates.





The group, however, urged the governor to immediately withdraw the state government’s plans, saying the move may engender more crisis as the country prepares for the 2019 general elections.





A statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Larry Joseph Yammai, noted that: “CNNC underscores the continued inability of Governor El-Rufai to manage the crisis and killings in the state.





“The governor’s recent decision to re-designate four chiefdoms to emirates is not only a deliberate act of violating the common identity and heritage of the chiefdoms but a blatant attempt at Islamisation in Lere, Kagarko, Kajuru and Kauru.





“CNNC condemns the decision in the strongest terms and demands that the status quo of the chiefdoms be maintained, as it will appear that he has just succeeded in sowing seeds of discord that could bear catastrophic fruits in the future.”





The statement added, “CNNC would want to remind the President of the outstanding issue of Leah Sharibu, who was among the 112 Dapchi girls taken by Boko Haram, but who is still being held by her captors because of her Christian faith.”