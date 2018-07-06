Nollywood actress, Yetunde Akilapa allegedly caught stealing was on Thursday docked before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for breaking in and stealing valuables worth N7 million.

The actress, 32, who lives at No.7, Oladelola St., Ketu area of Lagos, is standing trial on a three-count charge bordering on burglary and stealing to which she pleaded not guilty.





Police Prosecutor Benson Emuerhi told the court that the accused committed the offences on June 27 at No. 14/16, Mutairu St., Shangisha, Ketu, a suburb of Lagos, at 2.10 p.m.





According to him, the accused was apprehended while trying to enter the apartment of the complainant, Mr Adeboye Lamidi.





“Akilapa used a different key to unlock the door of the complainant house but was caught in the act,” he said.





The prosecutor also alleged that the accused on Nov. 16, 2015 at 3.00 p.m. also broke into the residence of Oyinlola Tuga by unlocking the door with a master key.









“Tuga alleged that after raising alarm that his house had been burgled, his neighbours told him that they saw the accused parked her car with registration no. MUS 689 CZ in front of the complainant’s house.





“They challenged her and found the stolen items and a hundred bunch of keys on her.





“The accused was apprehended and handed over to the police at Ifako Police Station,” he said.





The actress was sometime in 2013 sent to the Kirikiri Prison and after a few months regained her freedom in November 2013.





In Jan. 12, 2014, she was again caught trying to steal with a bunch of master keys hidden in her brassiere at a house in Magodo Phase 2.





The offences contravened Sections 287, 307 and 308 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised) and Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for stealing, while Section 307 prescribes seven years for burglary.





The Magistrate, Olufunke Sule-Amzat, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200,000 with two responsible sureties.





Sule-Amzat said the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.





She adjourned the case until Oct. 22.