On Wednesday, Hadi Sirika, minister of state for aviation, unveiled

Nigeria Air, the new national carrier.



This epoch-making took place at the Farnborough International Airshow in London. Nigerians have been reacting to this on social media about.





Here are some reactions:



Hope this is the first of many. #NigeriaAir is a perfect gift in this trying times. July 18, 2018



Small Startup that you run ,your business intelligence is far superior. #NigeriaAir hasn't made its flight you're already analysing HOW and WHY it will not work. July 18, 2018

I like the ownership structure of “our” repackaged national carrier. #NigeriaAir is almost entirely owned and driven by the private sector, with Nigeria having only 5% stake. At least it’s not going to be run like a family enterprise, and we get to fly our brand internationally. pic.twitter.com/d9vYjek4RS July 18, 2018

pic.twitter.com/WQpKV9JWoJ Bringing Nigeria closer to the world? Where have Nigeria been all these years? Yes Nigeria has been isolated all along, while make it glaring? #NigeriaAir July 18, 2018



New: Nigeria Air



Old: Nigeria Airways

New: Nigeria Air

His Excellency has done an amazing job by nipping and tucking away the old "Ways", because in this new dispensation we must be frugal and prudent with national nomenclature. #NigeriaAir July 18, 2018

The name is not bad. I like the name. #NigeriaAir . But all of these are subjective, the real stuff would be seeing it actually work. And seeing it run without NNPC-esque inefficiencies. July 18, 2018

The enemies of Nigeria are having a bad day today😂😂 e ma je irora ku ni #NigeriaAir July 18, 2018



Enough noise on this #NigeriaAir please! Nigeria has just 5% stake on d said #NigeriaAir . Meaning some smart business guys is just using d name "NIGERIA" 2 make smart business n we are jubilating. Cikena!!! pic.twitter.com/kG6mGv0IvH July 18, 2018

I pray #NigeriaAir comes to stay. I pray it continues to be better and serve Nigerians well. I pray there will always be funds to run it. I pray only experienced pilots fly it and I pray it helps to take Nigeria to the next level in the aviation industry. Amen July 18, 2018

Some people are ashamed of giving PMB the credit of #NigeriaAir ..They tweet hypocritically like PMB doesn't even exist,like the development just came from the sky.That's hatred of first degree! July 18, 2018



FG: Fellow Nigerians, welcome our national carrier and pride #NigeriaAir 🇳🇬
Naysayers: Mummy said not to fly because Buhari started it 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8cWuiRwUlj July 18, 2018



Naysayers: Mummy said not to fly because Buhari started it 🤣🤣🤣 FG: Fellow Nigerians, welcome our national carrier and pride #NigeriaAir 🇳🇬Naysayers: Mummy said not to fly because Buhari started it 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8cWuiRwUlj July 18, 2018





Motto: Bringing Nigeria Closer To The World



Aircrafts: Nigeria-Air-A330-Livery, Nigeria-Air-B737-Max-Livery



Routes: 84 flight destinations; local, national & international



Name: Nigeria Air
Motto: Bringing Nigeria Closer To The World
Aircrafts: Nigeria-Air-A330-Livery, Nigeria-Air-B737-Max-Livery
Routes: 84 flight destinations; local, national & international
Start Date: December 2018 #NigeriaAtFarnborough #NigeriaAir July 18, 2018

pic.twitter.com/MWvlcv4QpM #NigeriaAir would be needing a sophisticated and vibrant face with a killer smile to represent d warmeness of Nigerians even in d face of adversity to shoot its first ad🎥🎬 am here for this,should any1 find d ageancy in charge of their branding😉pls hola @ me.😊🙏 #NigeriaAir July 18, 2018





In 2004, Virgin Atlantic signed a deal same as #NigeriaAir to float Virgin Nigeria as national carrier. Virgin acquired 49%, Nigeria 51%. It collapsed. "We fought daily battles against government agents who wanted to daily make fortune from us," Virgin boss Richard Branson said. July 18, 2018

What makes #NigeriaAir seem more promising than Virgin Nigeria is the fact that, this time, the government has no controlling stake. With 5% equity and having no say in the management and operation of the relaunched national carrier, I’ve faith it won’t be another bad investment. July 18, 2018

Why are investors interested in our national carrier? Well, they’re going to stoke and capitalize on our nationalist sentiments to drive their investment, making flying “our” #NigeriaAir appear like service to the nation. Expect aggressive marketing stunts and ads in this regard. July 18, 2018

#NigeriaAir is one of govt's many misplaced priorities. Another conduit pipe for corruption. Over the decades, we've seen that govt should really have no business with business. Rather fix the airports & allow private participation instead. That's what other progressive govts do. July 18, 2018

If this airline is fully operational before next election.. even Buhari himself cannot stop me from voting for him #NigeriaAir July 18, 2018

You claim you're an activist for good governance, Govt launches an airline to fly the national flag and ure angry, I hope you know that it is that anger that will kill you sha? #NigeriaAir July 18, 2018



No sane person should pray that #NigeriaAir should fail. I am only concerned about one thing now: SUCCESS. IT MUST WORK. July 18, 2018





I am indeed happy to see the unveiling of the Nigerian national carrier name and logo.



Lets have ours.

After my experience with an airline yesterday enroute naija. I am indeed happy to see the unveiling of the Nigerian national carrier name and logo.

Lets have ours.
Lets be proud of ours. #NigeriaAir pic.twitter.com/AD3kcatsM9 July 18, 2018





Proper Jollof rice pls



During turbulence...the in-flight screens should flash...



If #NigeriaAir doesn't allow 32kg, it's a NO from me.
Proper Jollof rice pls
During turbulence...the in-flight screens should flash...
JESUS!!! JESUS!!! JESUS!!! July 18, 2018





I hope ALL govt sponsored trips by public officials and the general public will now be via #NigeriaAir except it isn't one of the 84 routes it intends to fly? I also hope it won't be subsidised for government, and won't be like PHCN where outstanding bills run in to billions July 18, 2018