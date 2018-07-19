On Wednesday, Hadi Sirika, minister of state for aviation, unveiled Nigeria Air, the new national carrier.
This epoch-making took place at the Farnborough International Airshow in London. Nigerians have been reacting to this on social media about.
Here are some reactions:
#NigeriaAir is a perfect gift in this trying times.— Anilson (@etincollodi) July 18, 2018
Hope this is the first of many.
#NigeriaAir hasn't made its flight you're already analysing HOW and WHY it will not work.— Ijaola Olajide (@jyde247) July 18, 2018
Small Startup that you run ,your business intelligence is far superior.
I like the ownership structure of “our” repackaged national carrier. #NigeriaAir is almost entirely owned and driven by the private sector, with Nigeria having only 5% stake. At least it’s not going to be run like a family enterprise, and we get to fly our brand internationally. pic.twitter.com/d9vYjek4RS— Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) July 18, 2018
Do LONDON - LAGOS £400 in December 32kg x 3 luggage, Hand luggage 15kg.#NigeriaAir will be an instant success. pic.twitter.com/xgXRyo8bm5— Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) July 18, 2018
Bringing Nigeria closer to the world? Where have Nigeria been all these years? Yes Nigeria has been isolated all along, while make it glaring? #NigeriaAir pic.twitter.com/WQpKV9JWoJ— Eze Ekwueme (@lastdon2010) July 18, 2018
My Prayer is that you will succeed In Jesus Name. #NigeriaAir pic.twitter.com/NnMl7iNOzD— Yinka Ogunnubi (@yinkanubi) July 18, 2018
Old: Nigeria Airways— victor ehikhamenor (@victorsozaboy) July 18, 2018
New: Nigeria Air
His Excellency has done an amazing job by nipping and tucking away the old “Ways”, because in this new dispensation we must be frugal and prudent with national nomenclature. #NigeriaAir
The name is not bad. I like the name. #NigeriaAir . But all of these are subjective, the real stuff would be seeing it actually work. And seeing it run without NNPC-esque inefficiencies.— JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) July 18, 2018
The enemies of Nigeria are having a bad day today😂😂 e ma je irora ku ni #NigeriaAir— Femi Ayinde Marshal (@FemiMarshall) July 18, 2018
@hadisirika you have done very well as a minister for state.. I applaud your courage from the renovation of the runway in the @NnamdiAzikiwe int'l airport to the formal launch of our national flyer #NigeriaAir pic.twitter.com/Ond6Im1ZPT— omaojor (@BrigGen50) July 18, 2018
Enough noise on this #NigeriaAir please!— CENT OKOH (@Centokoh) July 18, 2018
Nigeria has just 5% stake on d said #NigeriaAir. Meaning some smart business guys is just using d name "NIGERIA" 2 make smart business n we are jubilating. Cikena!!! pic.twitter.com/kG6mGv0IvH
I pray #NigeriaAir comes to stay. I pray it continues to be better and serve Nigerians well. I pray there will always be funds to run it. I pray only experienced pilots fly it and I pray it helps to take Nigeria to the next level in the aviation industry. Amen— Viv 🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@vivian_umeh) July 18, 2018
Some people are ashamed of giving PMB the credit of #NigeriaAir ..They tweet hypocritically like PMB doesn't even exist,like the development just came from the sky.That's hatred of first degree!— Mr_ Fareed (@Fareed_Dbt) July 18, 2018
FG: Fellow Nigerians, welcome our national carrier and pride #NigeriaAir🇳🇬— George Okon (@GeorgeOkon6) July 18, 2018
Naysayers: Mummy said not to fly because Buhari started it 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8cWuiRwUlj
Name: Nigeria Air— Wabiye Idoniboyeobu (@wabiyeidons) July 18, 2018
Motto: Bringing Nigeria Closer To The World
Aircrafts: Nigeria-Air-A330-Livery, Nigeria-Air-B737-Max-Livery
Routes: 84 flight destinations; local, national & international
Start Date: December 2018#NigeriaAir #NigeriaAtFarnborough
#NigeriaAir would be needing a sophisticated and vibrant face with a killer smile to represent d warmeness of Nigerians even in d face of adversity to shoot its first ad🎥🎬 am here for this,should any1 find d ageancy in charge of their branding😉pls hola @ me.😊🙏 #NigeriaAir pic.twitter.com/MWvlcv4QpM— Ezinne .M. Ukobasi (@ziniex) July 18, 2018
In 2004, Virgin Atlantic signed a deal same as #NigeriaAir to float Virgin Nigeria as national carrier. Virgin acquired 49%, Nigeria 51%. It collapsed.— Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) July 18, 2018
“We fought daily battles against government agents who wanted to daily make fortune from us,” Virgin boss Richard Branson said.
What makes #NigeriaAir seem more promising than Virgin Nigeria is the fact that, this time, the government has no controlling stake. With 5% equity and having no say in the management and operation of the relaunched national carrier, I’ve faith it won’t be another bad investment.— Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) July 18, 2018
Finally we can get proper jollof on board. #NigeriaAir— Lanky (@latundei) July 18, 2018
Why are investors interested in our national carrier? Well, they’re going to stoke and capitalize on our nationalist sentiments to drive their investment, making flying “our” #NigeriaAir appear like service to the nation. Expect aggressive marketing stunts and ads in this regard.— Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) July 18, 2018
#NigeriaAir is one of govt's many misplaced priorities. Another conduit pipe for corruption. Over the decades, we've seen that govt should really have no business with business. Rather fix the airports & allow private participation instead. That's what other progressive govts do.— Olaudah Equiano® (@RealOlaudah) July 18, 2018
If this airline is fully operational before next election.. even Buhari himself cannot stop me from voting for him #NigeriaAir— Mr Ambursa (@Thee_Ambursa) July 18, 2018
You claim you're an activist for good governance, Govt launches an airline to fly the national flag and ure angry, I hope you know that it is that anger that will kill you sha? #NigeriaAir— Ayodeji Gasby (@Gasbytweet) July 18, 2018
Thank you Baba for bringing back to LIFE what PDP took to DEATH...#NigeriaAir #NigeriaAtFarnborough pic.twitter.com/jx3d2AjDWI— Jack Obinyan-Buhari (@JackObinyan) July 18, 2018
I am only concerned about one thing now: SUCCESS. IT MUST WORK.— Oluyomi Ojo (@OluyomiOjo) July 18, 2018
No sane person should pray that #NigeriaAir should fail.
After my experience with an airline yesterday enroute naija.— ZahrahMusa PhD (@Zahrahmusa) July 18, 2018
I am indeed happy to see the unveiling of the Nigerian national carrier name and logo.
Lets have ours.
Lets be proud of ours.#NigeriaAir pic.twitter.com/AD3kcatsM9
If #NigeriaAir doesn't allow 32kg, it's a NO from me.— Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) July 18, 2018
Proper Jollof rice pls
During turbulence...the in-flight screens should flash...
JESUS!!! JESUS!!! JESUS!!!
I hope ALL govt sponsored trips by public officials and the general public will now be via #NigeriaAir except it isn't one of the 84 routes it intends to fly?— KoloKK | #SocialGood (@KoloKennethK) July 18, 2018
I also hope it won't be subsidised for government, and won't be like PHCN where outstanding bills run in to billions
I want this to succeed and I pray to Allmighty God to let #NigeriaAir stands the test of time.— Mehd ©™🇳🇬 (@isaajibola) July 18, 2018
Please, let's be positive and pray for the success of this new development.#GodBless Nigeria 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/LttDAhMgwf
