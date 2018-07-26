Super Eagles defender at the Russia 2018 World Cup, Tyronne Ebuehi said he was happy with his choice to play for Nigeria instead of Holland his birth place.Ebuehi despite his high rating was not given much of playing time in the Super Eagles squad. He came on as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Iceland and was brought in to save Nigeria in the dying minutes of the their last group D game against Argentina. A match Super Eagles fans felt Ebuehi could have been more useful to the team. The surrendered an opportunity to move to the knock stage as Argentina rallied round to win 2-1.“There’s absolutely no regrets, it was a big choice and one I can happily live with,” the defender told BBC Sport.“My father was born in Nigeria and he is from Benin City, which makes me half Nigerian. My mother is from Holland, so I’m half Nigerian and half Dutch.“Nigeria is one of the biggest football countries in Africa. I think it was a great opportunity for me to play for Nigeria.”“So I’m happy that I made this decision. I think it’s the best decision I have made in my football career.”He also revealed that fellow Dutch-born defender William Troost-Ekong had played a ‘big role’ in his decision to fly in the colours of Nigeria.“Born in the same city [Haarlem] as me, Troost-Ekong gave me some advice and told me about the benefits of playing for Nigeria,” he said.“As a big brother he had played for the Netherlands at junior levels before choosing Nigeria, so he also had a big role to play in my decision.”