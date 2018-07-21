Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says no matter how smallish he is, he has a postal address.





Oshiomhole said this on Friday while speaking with journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.





The chairman was asked why the party was planning to hold congresses in Imo state despite a court order.





But Oshiomhole said he had not been served a restraining order, adding that it was on the basis of the court order that annulled the congresses that the party conducted another one.





“It is going on. I know for a fact that we were served with a court paper which annulled the congresses that were done under the leadership of my predecessor and on the basis of the court judgement which annulled the election, we were obliged to now go back and reconduct which is what we are doing today,” the chairman said.





“If anybody purports that there is a new court order, it has not been served on me. You will agree no matter how smallish I look, I have a postal address, house address, an office address. So, it’s not possible to have a court order and it is not served on me.





“I do not belong the category that will run away from service, if there is a court order as a governing party we are obliged to lead by example. So, the truth is there is no such court order. There is no stay of execution. A stay of execution is not something that is secret, if somebody claims to have one, ask him to show you a copy.”