The Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria, Mr. Charles Kie has said there was no life lost at the fire incident Tuesday morning at the bank’s Lagos head office.Mr Kie said the incident caused when a tanker delivering diesel to the Bank caught fire and that the fire was contained within the generator house.He went further to say that the diesel truck was damaged and that there was no loss of life or damage to any other property.He said the Lagos State Fire Service, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit and the Federal Fire Service arrived quickly and put out the fire.He also commended the fire service personnel for their diligence, expertise and bravery in dealing with this incident, saying “We commend the fire service personnel for their diligence, expertise and bravery in dealing with this incident We sincerely thank Fidelity Bank Plc, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Julius Berger Nigeria and NAPIMS for providing much-needed support and we also express our sincere appreciation to the general public and all well-wishers.”Ecobank’s Data Centre was unaffected, and business at the Head Office rapidly returned to normal. Ecobank assures everyone that the bank’s building and all its other facilities are unaffected. Ecobank successfully triggered its business continuity plan and normal banking activities have continued.