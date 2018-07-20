The Biafra Zionists Federation, BZF, on Friday vowed that no election would be conducted in the defunct Biafra region during the 2019 general elections.

This came from the self-acclaimed President of the BZF, Barr. Benjamin Onwuka.





He spoke to journalists in Enugu a day after he was released from prison, where he also boasted that he would take over Enugu government house on August 20 to announce Biafra Independence as President of Biafra.





Onwuka was arrested on May 30 alongside 32 members of his group in front of Enugu government house where they had gone to declare Biafra Independence.





They were discharged and acquitted by a Magistrate Court in Enugu.





He said nothing would stop him from “seizing Enugu government house on that day as President of Biafra as Enugu remains the capital of Biafra land.”









He stated that the struggle for the realization of Biafra has received a fresh momentum from the support of the United States of America (USA) and Isreali government, stressing that on August 20, they would “enter government house, Enugu with carrots and sticks with Isreali forces.





Onwuka said: “We will return back to Enugu government house on August 20. The Nigerian government has 31 days to run and wound up. Enugu is the capital of Biafra.





“The Enugu government house is the property of Biafra. It does not belong to Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, it does not belong to Mohammadu Buhari and also does not belong to Nigeria. I will seize the place on that day and the Isreali forces will be backing us on that day and we are inviting all Biafrans, students, Middle Belt, South-South and South west to come out and receive their freedom on that day.”





Onwuka, who confirmed that they were charged with treasonable felony after their arrests, stated that the United States of America (USA) ordered their release from prison last month, adding however that the order was not carried out until Thursday night.





“The Magistrate who had earlier declined jurisdiction on the matter and sent us to prison, suddenly pronounced us discharged and acquitted. We simply walked out of prison and we thank the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, who issued the order.





“Nobody believed we will return from prison. We went in and we have come out. They can’t do anything and we are going to show that we have the power of Isreali behind us.





“The implication of that order is that we have defeated Nigeria. They can no longer shoot at us. That order has reinforced the struggle and Biafra has gained momentum as Southeast, South-South and Middle Belt are now asking for it,” he disclosed.





He announced a ban on all political activities in Biafraland, stressing that elections won’t hold on Biafra territories in 2019. He listed the areas where there would not be election in 2019 to include Southeast, South-South, Western region, Bakassi Peninsula, Middle Belt, saying they are part of the Biafra territory.





Onwuka added, however, that the Nigerian government was free to conduct elections in ten northern states of Kebbi, Sokoto, Katsina, Jigawa, Kano, Bauchi, Gombe, Boronu and Yobe states.