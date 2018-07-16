An aspirant for Eket Federal Constituency into the House of Representatives in 2019 general elections, Mr Godwin Orton, has said that no amount of gang-up by political parties in the country can wrestle power from All Progressives Congress at the centre.Orton, who was a former Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly member for Onna State Constituency, said this on Saturday in Eket.He described the recent coalition of political parties spearheaded by the People’s Democratic Party to unseat the ruling APC administration of President Mohammadu Buhari as futile, adding that the gang-up is controlled by selfish machinations of a few powerful individuals who have some skeletons in their cupboard.Orton, who had predicted victory for APC in Ekiti State on Saturday, asked Nigerians to look back on how the Peoples Democratic Party had destroyed the economy of the country for 16 years through massive corruption.He stated that it will be perilous for Nigerians to entrust the future of the country into the PDP hands once more.He said, “The economy, under President Buhari, has come out of recession and is heading towards stability and in the next few years locally-produced rice will be exported to other African countries.”Orton described Buhari as a messiah whose coming has salvaged Nigeria from total collapse, judging from how things were in the country before the 2015 general elections.“Insecurity is a global problem but the present security situation in some parts of the North will be surmountable as the Federal Government will soon catch up with sponsors of the mayhem,” he said.On the forthcoming general elections in Akwa Ibom State, Orton maintained that the APC will not only occupy the Hill Top Mansion (Government House), but will have majority seats in the state House of Assembly.He said if elected to represent the people of Eket Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, he will re-enact his achievements when he was in the State House of Assembly and will set a benchmark that will challenge other politicians in Akwa Ibom.