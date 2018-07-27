The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy conditions over the central states of the country with prospects of thunderstorm and rain over Jalingo and Mambilla Plateau, Lafia, Minna and Abuja on Saturday morning.NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Friday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 23 to 31 and 14 to 24 degrees celsius respectively.It added that there were chances of thunderstorm and rain over Abuja, Lokoja, Jos, Makurdi, Lafia, Minna, Ilorin and Taraba axis during the afternoon and evening hours.The agency predicted southern states would experience cloudy skies in the morning with day and night temperatures in the range of 25 to 31 and 21 to 24 degrees celsius respectively.It also predicted prospects of rain over Ado Ekiti, Akure, Oshogbo, Ibadan, Abeokuta, Lagos, Ijebu-Ode, Enugu, Umuahia, Abakaliki, Owerri, Asaba, Benin, Yenagoa, Port-Harcourt, Calabar and Eket axis in the afternoon and evening hours.According to NiMet, northern states will experience cloudy conditions over some parts of the northwest with thunderstorm and rain over Maiduguri,Potiskum, Nguru, Dutse, Gombe, Bauchi, Katsina, Gusau, Kano and Zaria during the morning hours.“However, thunderstorm is envisaged over the whole of this region during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 30 to 34 and 20 to 23 degrees celsius respectively.“Atmospheric conditions are favourable for rainfall activities across the country within the next 72 hours,” NiMet predicts.