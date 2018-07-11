The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy skies over the central states of the country today.According to NiMet, there are prospects of thunderstorms over places like Jos, Abuja, Jalingo, Kaduna and Minna in the morning.NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja yesterday also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 32 to 34 and 20 to 23 degrees Celsius.It added that there were also prospects of thunderstorms over most parts of the region during the afternoon and evening period.The agency predicted southern states would experience cloudy skies over the inland cities and morning rains over the coastal cities.It also predicted isolated showers over the region during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures in the range of 30 to 33 and 21 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.According to NiMet, Northern States will experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over most parts with chances of thunderstorms over Sokoto, Bauchi, Dutse, Maiduguri, Zaria, Gusau, Kano and their environs during the afternoon and evening hours.“Northern cities will have day and night temperatures in the ranges of 30 to 35 and 20 to 25 degrees Celsius respectively.“Cloudy to partly cloudy situation is expected with prospects of thunderstorms and rains over most parts of the country in the next 24 hours” NiMet predicted.