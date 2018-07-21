WATCH VIDEO BELOWThe police chief made this comment during a recent chat with the press, where journalists asked him to comment on the viral ‘clamour’ for the #EndSARS.“You see, you have to be careful about this calmouring,” said the police chief to the journalists. “You know, social media is a technology–technology available to those that are criminally-minded and we have to be careful the way we respond to some of these ‘clamouring’ like you are saying.”He continued, “SARS is a unit of the police that I believe should be sustained. What we are doing is to ensure that they are properly trained and we are providing facility for them that will make work easier for them. But I have to tell you that they are doing a very wonderful job.”The video has stirred heated reactions on social media.