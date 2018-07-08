Tyler Perry in Acrimony didn't direct that movie for us to say 1 person is okay n the other isn't he did that for us to think critically how our behaviors and non behaviors affect our friends n loved ones and what could happen when they have had enough — Tope (@sinzubaba) July 7, 2018

Funny thing about Nigerians' reaction to Acrimony, is the fact that most people saw the movie with gender-based preconceived bias.



That's why I'm seeing arguments about who was wrong and who was right.



Just pick the lessons and move on. Stop this Nollywood behaviour. — Uncle Demola (@OmoGbajaBiamila) July 8, 2018

Most of you are blaming Melinda in Acrimony.



That woman wasted her years on that man.

Lost her Virginity, womb, money and all to him and you expect her to move on just like that??? — Sugar Girl 👅 (@Nwamummy_) July 7, 2018

Watched Acrimony and I'm so pained that Melinda got $10M & a house and refused to give herself brain and change the course of her life.



Bitterness is dangerous. — HRH Adabekee👑 (@cremechic11) July 7, 2018





Anger is like fire, if you don't control it you are heading towards disaster. Everyone is at fault for watching Acrimony because of the Anger they exhibit. The only problem here is #Anger Anger is like fire, if you don't control it you are heading towards disaster. July 8, 2018

The movie #Acrimony got me messed up . How could he ??? After 18 yrs of her sweat...the one time she gave up on you cause she had every right to,he bailed and made it ???? Naaaaaaaa. I honestly could see my self in #Mel . Have you seen the movie ?? What you think ? July 4, 2018

That lady in Acrimony was given $10 million and a house and she still couldn’t forgive/get over the guy. Should an Ex who wronged me give me 1gb data I’ll forgive her,get over her and even help her look for a good guy.😂😂 — Masulani Zulu (@Masulani_) July 8, 2018

The movie “acrimony” simply reinforces the fact that investing in people without investing in yourself is stupid. You helped them out of your free will and they can decide to exercise their free will by shitting on you. Having said that the woman is mad. — Emesih Sandra Chioma (@chioma_emesih) July 7, 2018

I started off Acrimony hating the husband



But ended it conflicted



That man was a good man.. even after the divorce he came back to look for her. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) July 7, 2018

My 2cents on #Acrimony .. the movie is an example of what happens in everyday relationships. I blame the woman more.. he cheats on you once what makes you think if he makes it he won’t cheat again assuming he made it without the help of the lady he cheated on her with. 🤮 July 8, 2018

The first time I watched #Acrimony was on a makeup date with a nigga who had just cheated on me. We thought it was a love flick. I cried in the cinema like a baby..... The movie hit too close to home. I just watched it again today and I think everyone should see it. July 7, 2018

Watched #Acrimony today, had me in my feelings, this movie goes with that phrase "you can make a man a better man for the next woman" July 7, 2018

You caught your man cheating on you.



You knocked down his trailer with your car, got injured and lost your womb in the process.



Yet you still went back to that nigga.



Guys, I'm sorry but the woman in Acrimony was dumb from that point. — Serious Bants 🇳🇬 (@Xcel_101) July 7, 2018

Acrimony is a psychological and intriguing story of a faithful black woman (played by Taraji P. Henson) who feels enraged after being “betrayed” by her husband (Lyriq Bent).Several Nigerians have taken to social media to share their mixed reviews after watching the movie.Have you see the movie? what are your thoughts? Kindly tell us.