I wish to inform Nigerians that, aft er extensive consultations, I have decided to take my leave of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is not a decision that I have made lightly. If anything at all, I have tarried for so long and did all that was humanly possible, even in the face of great provocation, ridicule and flagrant persecution, to give opportunity for peace, reconciliation and harmonious existence. — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) July 31, 2018

I will like to emphasise that it is a decision that has been inescapably imposed on me by certain elements and forces within the APC who have ensured that the minimum conditions for peace, cooperation, inclusion and a general sense of belonging did not exist. pic.twitter.com/exp20OD5MV July 31, 2018

FROM APC JUST AS THE TRANSFER WINDOW IS ON TGE VERGE OF CLOSING — 🇳🇬 L a s t b o r n™ (@jon__ohio) July 31, 2018

Are we supposed to laugh or cry? We know this move isn't about principles or the interest of the common man. It's another politician realigning and strategising for his own selfish interest. — Mayor Ikoroha (@TelltheMayor) July 31, 2018

Saraki is the Mourinho and Guardiola of Nigeria politics... too much tactics — Israel Le Guen (@IsraelOyelakin) July 31, 2018

So you must relinquish that position. Minority party cannot be the Senate President — olusanjo ewulomi (@bigsanjay1) July 31, 2018

At what point were you ever a member of @OfficialAPCNg Sir? Oga sir, we get sense pass like this. Anyways, all the best to you July 31, 2018

You will see poor Nigerians and foolish youths clap for him . You suffer in poverty and their kids school abroad. He didn't decamp for your sake but for his own selfish interest Nigeria youths . Public school in developed countries are free . Buhari stop the bribe get them angry — MXmillion gang (@DEENOSHOMAH) July 31, 2018

The impunity,disregard and political humiliation from Apc members were really getting out of hand I can’t still comprehend they wasted 3 good year chasing your shadows but you have a tremendous political future ahead best of luck sir — wonchiko abdullahi (@nndabugi) July 31, 2018

Ko kan aye! If you like enta bush. That's is your decision not ours. Anyways we bid you farewell. Good luck in your endeavours. Have a nice time with @OfficialPDPNig . But no level for una next year sha cos @APCNigeria still RULES! @APCUKingdom July 31, 2018

Thank you very much.2014 from PDP to APC ,APC to to PDP in 2018.,you guys are using Nigerians for personal negotiation,trade by barter every four years,personal interest supercede national interest. — Itebu Abraham (@AbrahamItebu) July 31, 2018

Lol 😂 Nigerians r too gullible to know these guys will still do this in 2022. We need resolution — fadoO (@FADZDSUGARBOY) July 31, 2018

