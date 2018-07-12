Nigerians on social media have reacted to the claim by the Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose that policemen slapped him.

The Governor had alleged that the entrance to the Ekiti State Government House was blocked by the Nigeria Mobile Policemen who were shooting guns sporadically in the area.





Fayose further alleged that the armed policemen were sponsored by the APC-led Federal Government to prevent the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, from wining the Saturday’s gubernatorial election.





His words, “Heavy shooting now going on in front of Ekiti Govt house by armed policemen brought by the APC.





“This is the entrance to Ekiti Govt House now blocked by gun wielding mobile policemen. The plan is to prevent our victory walk slated for today but we will remain undeterred. Power of God and the people will prevail over Federal Power.”





Fayose was said to have been rushed to a clinic in the state capital after he collapsed after inhaling police teargas.





Here is how Nigerians reacted:





@thinkright9ja, “So sorry about your loss, it’s sad that over 49 people died and there’s no form of sympathy from the presidency, Ekiti state elections was more important to the president.”





@DemolaRewaju, “I’m not onground in Ado-Ekiti yet but I got this video from a 100% trusted source and it speaks for itself: Security forces shooting live rounds and teargas to intimidate PDP supporters. Towards the bottom left is the entry to the Govt House, by the right is the Ojumose Bridge.”





@lawsbollnews, “No matter how much you hate the PDP or Governor Fayose, if you have no atom of concern or find humor in what just happened this afternoon, you should really have yourself checked. This is beyond barbaric shame.”





@lawsbollnews “No amount of intimidating we won’t stop. See the love people have for Fayose. We stand and stay strong.”





@Angelgabbyshara “In 2014 When PDP was in the helms of affairs in the federal government, when nothing was threatening the peace of the state he was wearing Bullet proof everywhere In 2018, @GovAyoFayose wants to score cheap Goals,he didn’t wear bullet proof.”





@leespanyol, “They came with guns, they’ve been their before the start of the rally but immediately @GovAyoFayose came to start they started shooting sporadically and tear gassing us, many have been injured already, is this democracy? This is dictatorship, and it won’t work in Ekiti.”





@MrTomide, “Ongoing gunshots from officers of the @PoliceNG and other security agents in Ado-Ekiti as they aim to prevent PDP supporters from staging a Victory walk. Campaigns are not over yet,why are security agents preventing a party activity?”





@TZekeri, “If APC wins. Fayose: They rigged the election, they used thugs, police, DSS&Army to rig election. If PDP wins. Fayose: we don show them pepe! By 2019, we are still going to do it again! APC and Buhari must go!”





@CHYCHYCHUKWU, “Gov Fayose, a few minutes ago escaped plot to assassinate him by Fayemi and APC. The gov is currently receiving treatment at govt house clinic after he was hit by teargas canister fired by the police Armed policemen are still laying siege at the Govt House, Ekiti State.”





@ogundamisi, “@GovAyoFayose aka Peter the Rock, Osokomole Irunmole ton je buredi Weeps, say’s ‘I am in Pain I can’t take it anymore. Spotting a neck collar from inhaling tear gas.”



