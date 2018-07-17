Adams Oshiomhole, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman has asked heads of security agencies to stop incessant killings in Nigeria.





The former Edo Governor stated that the ruling party was tired of “making explanations” and that those in charge of securing lives and property of the people must sit up.





Oshiomhole spoke on Monday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen after a closed-door meeting with members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).





He condemned the recent killings in Sokoto State and other parts of the country.





The former Labour leader described the situation as unfortunate, adding that the party was deeply worried.





Oshiomhole added that the party’s preliminary investigations showed that those affected in the Sokoto killings were from a part of the state that could be said to be quite rural and probably a place where people don’t even have cattle.





“All they have is just their farm land. These killings, like other killings across the country are condemnable and the NWC condemn them in the strongest words possible.





“We believe that every Nigerian, regardless of his location has a right to life. We admit that the minimum obligation of government is to protect lives and property.





“We therefore, urge our security chiefs to do everything possible not only to arrest all those involved in these killings, but to do everything possible to be seen to have the competence to protect lives and property.





“No one will be satisfied with making explanations or try to explain why we cannot secure human lives, especially of a Nigerian citizen within the borders of the country.





“This is the only country we have and so, we must do everything to give every Nigerian a sense of security regardless of his accident of birth place”, the ruling party leader said.