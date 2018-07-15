The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said that Nigerians were tired of the ruling All Progressives Congress and ready to elect the Peoples Democratic Party in 2019.This is as a PDP presidential aspirant and former special duties minister, Kabiru Turaki declared that Nigeria needed an educated, energetic, young and healthy President to right the wrongs of the failure of the APC.Turaki said, “Today, the economy is in shambles. Investors are no longer coming to Nigeria. Even those in the country are leaving with their investments. The only legacy left by the APC Federal Government is hunger, despair, poverty and killings. The APC Federal Government is using Nigerian resources to fight the people.”A statement signed by Wike’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, indicated that the duo spoke at the Government House Port Harcourt on Saturday during a consultative visit by Turaki to Wike.Wike said, “My interest is for us to have a change of government at the federal level and bring a government of positive change to Nigeria. Nigerians are tired of the failure of the APC Federal Government. We are bringing a northerner as our presidential candidate. This time religious and ethnic campaign will not work.”The governor charged the northern PDP political leaders to bring a candidate capable of defeating the APC, adding that the rest of the country would support the candidate.The governor advised all PDP aspirants to run decorous campaigns and shun the temptation to cast aspersions on fellow presidential aspirants.Wike stated, “It is unfortunate that the APC Federal Government pays lip service to security, hence the killings nationwide.“Each time hundreds of innocent Nigerians are killed, the Federal Government says that it will bring the killers to book. We don’t know where the book is.”Speaking further, Turaki said that he was the person capable of defeating the APC in 2019.