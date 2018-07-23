 Nigerian striker left out of Liverpool’s pre-season tour | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Nigerian striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, will not be part of Liverpool’s pre-season tour of the United States this summer.


Awoniyi did not travel with the rest of the squad and is set to return to Belgium for another loan spell.

The Reds named a 29-man squad for their tour of US, where they will take part in the International Champions Cup.

Awoniyi only signed a new five-year deal with Liverpool this week.

The former U17 international had secured his US visa in time to be ready for a pre-season with the Reds, but was eventually left out by manager Jurgen Klopp.

