Nigerian striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, will not be part of Liverpool’s pre-season tour of the United States this summer.Awoniyi did not travel with the rest of the squad and is set to return to Belgium for another loan spell.The Reds named a 29-man squad for their tour of US, where they will take part in the International Champions Cup.Awoniyi only signed a new five-year deal with Liverpool this week.The former U17 international had secured his US visa in time to be ready for a pre-season with the Reds, but was eventually left out by manager Jurgen Klopp.