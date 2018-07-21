What would you do if you find out your child’s name was printed on his/her school’s send forth magazine as “Debtor” because he/she didn’t pay N5000 to buy the school a parting gift? A school you were paying N104,000 per term for six years? Thread — Bhadmus Hakeem (@Bhadoosky) July 21, 2018

What would you do if you find out your child’s name was printed on his/her school’s send forth magazine as “Debtor” because he/she didn’t pay N5000 to buy the school a parting gift? A school you were paying N104,000 per term for six years? Thread — Bhadmus Hakeem (@Bhadoosky) July 21, 2018

A private secondary school based in Ondo State on Saturday came under fire for allegedly printing the names of final year students, who didn’t contribute towards the purchase of a television set in the school.A Twitter user, Bhadmus Hakeem @Bhadoosky revealed the anguish of parents of the graduating students, who discovered that the names of their children and wards, had been printed in the school’s send-forth magazine as debtors.Hakeem in his Twitter thread said that the students were required to contribute the sum of 5,000 naira towards the purchase of a 32″ television set. “Yesterday (20/7/2018), a school in Arigidi Akoko, Ondo state, decided to throw over 24 parents and their children into sorrow on a day they should be the most joyous because they didn’t pay N,5000 to buy the school “32 inches TV”.On a graduation day, the worst thing you can ever do to a parent and child is make them sad and also document their sadness forever. How do you explain unprofessionalism of this magnitude to people? What were (sic) the school management trying to achieve with this stupidity?”When our source reached out to the school, they revealed shock at the news, saying that it was the decision of the graduating students to buy a television set for the school as a legacy of their setAccording to the School Coordinator, Mr Austin Duyi, “Hundred per cent of the information” posted by Hakeem is “incorrect.”He said, “SSS three students were the ones that organised the project to help their school and leave a legacy. The person, who posted the malicious information about the school, we don’t know.”When asked if the students had been the one to put the names of indebted students in the magazine, Duyi said, “In every school magazine, there is a page given to the student to allow themselves to express themselves. They are the ones who wrote everything and said it should be printed.“It is, therefore, a surprise to us that someone would pick up only that column of the magazine, which is between 60-70 pages. The person didn’t see the good aspects of the school, only the negative. We are shocked.”Tweet below....