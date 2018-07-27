The Federal Road Safety Corps has reiterated its commitment to making Nigerian roads one of the top 20 safest Roads to drive on in the world by the year 2020 as encapsulated in the road safety perspective of the vision 2020 of the federal government.The Corps Marshal of the FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, stated this during a presentation titled ‘Road Traffic Crash Trend in Nigeria’ at the 2018 Annual training workshop of the Nigerian Motoring Journalists Association held in Lagos.According to the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, Oyeyemi said the pace of technological advancement especially in the automobile world has enhanced man’s mobility as well as posed serious concerns on human safety.Due to access of automobile by unqualified persons, the world’s roads including that of Nigeria have become increasingly dangerous to travel on throughout history.Kazeem also quoted the Corps marshal as saying that before the establishment of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria’s roads were rated the worst next to Ethiopia.The Nigerian Government took steps to reverse the trend through institutional arrangements and policies like; Establishment of National Road Safety Commission in 1974, Establishment of Oyo State Road Safety Corps 1977, and Establishment of Federal Road Safety Commission on 18 February 1988 all geared towards eradicating the menace of road traffic crash.Speaking on the efforts the Corps has put in place over the years to combat crash on the road, Oyeyemi revealed that to further sustain the declining RTC trend in Nigeria, FRSC aligned with regional and global initiatives such as the Accra Declaration of ‘’2007-2015’’ and the UN Decade of Action programme (2011-2020) while keying into the “safe systems approach” to advance global action on reducing road traffic crash fatality and injuries.