A herbalist, Edem Bassey Otu, who was arrested with two human skulls while allegedly preparing some cultists for an outing, has said the police have no right arresting him because of the skulls they found in his shrine, stressing that the objects were left behind by his father, who died some eight years ago.





Bassey, who was paraded before journalists at the Cross River state Police Command on Wednesday, said he is a herbalist who treats people with different ailments and that he learnt the trade from his late father.





“I am a herbalist and I heal people of different sickness. I have my license to operate as a herbalist. Somebody ran in front of my house and the Police came to my house to arrest me. They have no right because I have been using these skulls for my job since my father left them for me some eight years ago,” he said.





Briefing journalists on how the suspect was arrested, the state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, said the command had received a distress call from an unknown number that some group of cultists were undergoing a fortification ritual and they immediately swung into action.





Inuwa said, “On 27th June 2018 at about 1400hrs, we received a distress call from an unknown number that some group of cultists were undergoing a fortification ritual.





“Anti-cultism/kidnapping squad swung into action and arrested one Otu Edem Bassey of 12b Etim Edem Street while others took to their heels.





“Items recovered from Bassey include two human skulls, charms and other items used for incantation.”





The Commissioner, however, said the suspect would be charged to court after investigations have been concluded.