No fewer than 84 people were killed when suspected herdsmen attacked villages in three local government areas of Plateau State.There has been consistent killings in parts of Benue State, also by gunmen believed to be herdsmen.Police spokesman Jimoh Moshood named some of the suspects in custody over the Plateau killings as:The police said they were withholding names of two suspects.The exhibits allegedly recovered from them include five AK47 rifles and two live cartridges.Speaking in Abuja yesterday, Moshood said the relocation of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in charge of operations and others had yielded results.The police said security had improved in the Plateau communities.Moshood said: “The Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris, visited Plateau State on June 26 to assess the security situation and police deployment.“Since his visit, the security situation has improved, peace and normalcy has been restored in the affected areas in the state.“The Police Special Investigation Team, comprising the Intelligence Response Team ( IRT), Special Tactical Squad (STS) and Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU), led by Commissioner of Police, IGP Monitoring Unit, deployed to Plateau State have commenced investigation and have recorded significant progress in getting to the root of the killings of innocent people.”In Benue State, four suspected bandits have been arrested.The suspects, according to Moshood, are: Benajamin Tivfa, 32, a councillor in Fidi Council Ward, Makurdi Local Government Area, Victor Ganabe, Daniel Kyase, 33, member of Benue Livestock Guards and Julius Avaan 49.Others are : Terkula Udeh 37, Sunday Cheche, 34 and Alhaji Adajo Tomza, 28, member of Benue Livestock Guards and Msugh Teraki, 23, member, Benue Livestock Guards.Moshood added that items recovered from them include two AK 47 rifles, a locally made pistol and 436 rounds of AK 47 ammunition.The suspects were arrested on June 27 by members of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).The spokesman said that six of the suspects were arrested in a hotel in Naka village.Moshood said the suspects confessed that the councillor was a member of their gang and was responsible for the supply of arms and ammunition as well as money to finance their operations.“The councillor admitted to have bought 15 rounds of AK47 ammunition from Cheche and also confessed to have provided money to finance the operations of the gang.“Investigation is in progress to arrest other members of the gang at large. They will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation,” Moshood said.