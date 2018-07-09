The Police have deployed 30,000 operatives, two helicopters and 250 patrol vehicles — including five Armoured Personnel Carriers — for the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State.The security operation for the poll would be supervised by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Operations, Joshiak Habila, who would be assisted by an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, four Commissioners of Police, eight Deputy Commissioners of Police and 18 Assistant Commissioners of Police.The Force Public Relations Officer, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, explained in a statement in Abuja on Sunday that each senatorial district will be manned by a Commissioner of Police.SEE ALSO: BREAKING: Gov Ortom dissolves cabinet, retains 11 appointees“To ensure adequate security and safety of life and property before, during and after the elections, the IGP has approved the deployment of 30,000 Police personnel in Ekiti State for the election.“Four policemen and two others from other security agencies will be on duty at each polling unit throughout the state.“The Police Mobile Force, to be headed by a very senior officer, will provide security at the results collation centres,” the statement explained.The deployment, the Police said, also included 10 Armoured Personnel vehicles, Police Mobile Force Units, Counter-Terrorism Unit, the Special Protection Unit, the Anti-Bomb Squad, conventional policemen, the Armament Unit, Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department and the sniffer dogs section.