An unidentified gunman has shot dead a Nigerian, Lawrence Ozumba, in Mpumalanga, South Africa.The assailant was said to have made his way into Ozumba’s compound on July 6 and requested to see him after which he shot him six times resulting in his death.The Consulate General, Nigeria High Commission in South Africa condemned the incident and asked South African authorities to unravel the mystery behind the dastardly act.The Vice Consul, Information and Culture at the Embassy, David Abraham, said in a statement on Sunday that efforts should be made by the police and other relevant agencies to apprehend the assailant and bring him to justice.He called on Nigerians in South Africa to cooperate with the police and judicial officers in their investigation and prosecution.Abraham said, “The ugly incident was said to have occurred at 10 Koppe, Middleburg, Mpumalanga, South Africa, on July 6, 2018. An eyewitness account has it that an unknown man made way into the compound of Mr Ozumba Tochukwu Lawrence and requested to see him.“On being told about his guest, he came out to meet him, and the man shot him six times. It is yet to be established the reason behind the sad incident.”The consulate commiserated with the deceased’s family and the Nigerian community in South Africa and promised to continue to advance the welfare and security of Nigerians in the country.“We therefore call on all our nationals to remain calm and eschew violence, as we seek to obtain justice for the deceased and members of his family,” the mission said.In April, ThankGod Okoro, 30, from Ogbaku, in the Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was killed by unidentified assailants who have yet to be arrested.Records show that over 117 Nigerians have been killed in South Africa since February, 2016.