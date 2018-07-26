Nigerian leaders have been described as Godless people who have no fear of God in their dispensations due to the way they have induced ethnicity and religion in the people which they exploit to squander the common wealth of the nation.Omoyele Sowore a journalist, an activist and also a presidential aspirant made the statement in Kano while on a sensitization and education visit to the state as part of his political activity to reach out to Nigerians on the need to solve the problem of leadership in the country in 2019.“The people who are leading this country and are using religion and ethnicity to divide us do not even believe in God. If they believe in God this country will not be like this. These are godless leaders. If these people have the fear of God in their minds this Nigeria will not be like this.“Somebody will not steal the money meant to build a hospital and build a mansion with it where he doesn’t even stay; somebody will not steal the money meant for schools and use it to build a private school and send his children to London”.On the recent tide in the political scenery, Sowore described the defection of politicians from one party to the other as a deliberate distraction by politicians which they embark upon during every political circle thereby describing them as “carpet baggers” and saying that they are all the same.“They move from party to party and this is the migration season. The summer used to be in the APC and now it is winter in APC and they are moving to another summer in PDP.”He explained that the Nigerian leaders are not interested in the Nigerian people they are only interested in taking care of themselves calling on people not to be under the illusion that they are going to fight themselves to finish because they are partners in squandering the nation’s resources.He extoled a renowned Kano politician Alhaji Aminu Kano as a true leader of the people respected for his good virtues worthy of emulation. He also promised to move a strong motion for the abolishment of the Senate which he described as a waste of useful resources when he becomes president in 2019.