The incident happened in Umuozu Ugiri village, Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.A villager, Kingsley Ugochukwu, told our correspondent that Ijezie, who is now being held in Police custody, had gone to the herbalist to procure charms that would prevent bullets from penetrating his body when shot at.Adoezuwe, after allegedly preparing the charms, had reportedly instructed Ijezie to position himself so that he (the native doctor) could test-run the efficacy of the charms — an instruction that Ijezie allegedly declined to carry out.Our source claimed that Adoezuwe was confident of the charm’s efficacy and therefore went ahead to wear the charms round his neck, and thereafter instructed Ijezie to shoot at him.Ijezie reportedly obeyed him this time around, shot him, resulting to Adoezuwe’s instant death.The villager said, “A young man had gone to a native doctor to prepare bullet-proof charms for him, which the native doctor did.“After preparing it, the native doctor asked his customer to position himself very well so that he could test the efficacy or otherwise of the charms, but his customer refused .“But to prove the efficacy of the new charms, the native doctor positioned and handed over a gun to his customer to test-run the charm.“Tragedy struck and the bullets penetrated Adoezuwe, resulting in his death.”Confirming the development, the Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Enwerem, said that the suspect had been arrested by the operatives of the command.Enwerem said,”The suspect is in our custody. It is a case of murder. The Isiala Mbano division of the Command has moved in, arrested the suspect and returned normalcy to the area.”“The case will be transferred to the State Criminal and Investigation Department in Owerri for thorough investigation,” Enwerem added.