The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday, said he was not aware of an order of mandamus granted by a court for the National Assembly to begin impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari.





The Minister said this while answering questions from State House correspondents at the end of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





“I’m just hearing it from you. I will have to read it myself,” the minister said.