The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has urged the Federal Government to send the outgoing Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose to a psychiatrist.





Lawrence Okah, the State Secretary of the party made the appeal while berating Fayose for announcing the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Olusola Eleka as the winner of the Saturday’s election.





Addressing journalists yesterday, Okah said, “only a mental person” will announce results when the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was yet to declare a winner.





Okah also noted that Fayose’s failure was a signal that PDP governors will fail in the South-West.





According to Okah, “The APC is the party to beat in any election. We went to Ekiti to defeat an incumbent. With Ekiti victory, we have taken over the South West. Our next journey is the South-South.





“All those things you hear from the social media will not stop the APC from ensuring that the right thing is done.





“Only a mental person could do what Fayose has done to announce election results. Any sane pêrson knows that only INEC has the powers to announce election result. The FG should send Fayose to a psychiatrist.”