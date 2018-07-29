The Nigerian Army said on Sunday that its troops had recovered a large cache of arms along Agbura-Otuoke Road in the Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.The troops, said to be on a raid on Sunday, recovered arms including AK-47 rifles and G3 rifles along the road that leads to Otuoke, the hometown of former President Goodluck Jonathan.Our correspondent learnt that the troops, while conducting a search in the house of a suspected militant leader, Emmanuel Lawson, discovered the large quantity of arms and ammunition.The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Texas Chukwu, who confirmed the arrest in a statement late on Sunday, said Lawson’s suspected accomplice, one Mrs. Ebikaboere Emmanuel, was arrested.