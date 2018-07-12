In continuation of admission process into the 6th Regular Course of Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC) Wudil, Kano, the entrance examination into the Academy has been scheduled to hold on Saturday 14th July, 2018.

DSP Anjuguri Manzah, Police Public Relations Officer FCT Police Command, made the announcement in a statement sent to DAILY POST on Wednesday evening.





He noted that exercise would take place simultaneously at the following centres: POLAC (Kano), Ikeja, Jalingo, Makurdi, Jos, Benin, Calabar, Port-Harcourt, Kaduna, Minna, Lokoja, Owerri, Enugu, Sokoto, Ibadan, Maiduguri, Bauchi, Yola and Abuja.





“All eligible candidates who chose FCT as their examination centre should report at the National University Commission, Maitama on Saturday 14th July, 2018 at 7am”, Manzah said.





“All eligible candidates are to bring along to the examination venue their Acknowledgement Form with pin and examination number, Examination Card, current JAMB Result Slip and two Postcard size photographs (3.5×5 Inches) which should show only from the chest upwards, HP Pencil and evidence of bank payment.





“At the back of each of the two (2) Postcard size photographs, the candidates must write their name, State of origin, Examination Centre and signature.









“All should note that only candidates who meet the Academy’s cut-off mark of 180 in UTME and above will be eligible to sit for the Nigeria Police Academy Selection Examination.





“Candidates are advised not to bring their mobile phones to the examination hall, please”, Manzah added.