Nigeria’s House of Representatives’ Committee on Treaties, Protocols, and Agreement on Wednesday in Abuja began a public hearing on a “bill for an act to provide for enforcement and punishment of crimes against humanity, war crimes, genocide and for other related offences”.

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Yakub Abiodun Balogun, explained that the bill was in consonance with section 12(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.