Former Commissioner for Sports in Enugu State, Barrister Ray Nnaji, has insisted that FIFA cannot ban Nigeria following the leadership tussle in the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).According to him, FIFA knows Nigeria would challenge the organisation in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), to know whether it has the right to meddle in a country’s internal affairs.Nnaji stated this while addressing sports writers in his office on Thursday.He insisted that the world football governing body, lacked the power to ban Nigeria from world sports because, according to him, the Supreme Court of Nigeria has made a pronouncement on the issue and it cannot be changed.“Let me be frank with you, FIFA will not hammer Nigeria. It is Nigerians that are going about trying to bring FIFA into it.“Supreme Court has said that Pinnik is not known, how can he come back? If FIFA wants to deal with Amaju Pinnik, they should create an office for him. FIFA cannot do anything about what is happening in Nigeria,” Nnaji said.