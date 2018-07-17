Nigeria’s Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung has insisted that Chris Giwa remains the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), as was declared by the Supreme Court judgment made on April 27, 2018.Last week, FIFA president Gianni Infantino, warned that Nigeria risked a ban as the world football governing body only recognises Amaju Pinnick as the president of the NFF.“If any external body thinks that they can change the situation, then of course Nigeria will risk being banned as it has happened with other countries because we have processes that need to be respected. It’s a very clearcut and simple case. We have made this very clear,” Infantino said.However, Dalung told NAN in Abuja, that Giwa remains president as the ministry was obeying the courts and the rule of law.“FIFA has not written me that they recognise one person over the other and you know government does not operate on rumour, government is administration.“The leadership in NFF, I think is very categorical. The Federal High court in Jos has ruled orders. I, as a co-defendant, was served with the order, ordering me to recognise Giwa as the president.“That is the order against me and I have done that, the order to the Inspector General of police is that he should go and put Giwa in office.“The Attorney-General of the Federation has done his job. So we are living under the rule of law and we are following the rule,” he said.