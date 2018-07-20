 NEW VIDEO: Falz - Child Of The World | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » » NEW VIDEO: Falz - Child Of The World

8:12 PM 0 ,
A+ A-

A very touching and interesting story-line in this brand new video from Bahd Guyz Records boss Falz. This new video is titled ‘Child Of The World‘ taken off his ’27’ album.

The video features Nollywood actress Toying Abraham and Big Brother Naija Season 3 housmate Bam Bam. Falz ‘Child Of The World‘ is music with depth addressing societal ills like rape & suicide.

Watch Falz – Child Of The World Video Below


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top