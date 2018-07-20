A very touching and interesting story-line in this brand new video from Bahd Guyz Records boss Falz. This new video is titled ‘Child Of The World‘ taken off his ’27’ album.The video features Nollywood actress Toying Abraham and Big Brother Naija Season 3 housmate Bam Bam. Falz ‘Child Of The World‘ is music with depth addressing societal ills like rape & suicide.Watch Falz – Child Of The World Video Below