A new religious sect known as Hakika has emerged in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The group, with members claiming to be Islamist saints, is currently occupying a large expanse of the forest in the area.





At a meeting in Lafia, Alhaji Isah Agwai, the Emir of Lafia, who is also the Chairman of the State Traditional Council of Chiefs, expressed dismay over the activities of the group and cautioned residents to be wary.





Speaking also, the Secretary General of the state Ja’martu Nasil Islam, Ahmed Ali, said the doctrines of the group were not Islamic.





“They have the kind of religious belief which I think is not Islam; they don’t believe in Quran, they don’t believe in any of the doctrines that Allah talked about in the Quran,” Ali said.





On his part, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security Matters, Brigadier General Muhammad Adika(retd), said: “It is believed that some of them are those running away from Zamfara State as a result of the pressure and have concentrated themselves in an expanse of land which is highly forested.”









Commenting on the development, the state Acting Police Public Relations Officer, Ismaila Usman, confirmed the development and said investigation had commenced on the emergence of the religious sect.