The NBC said the shutdown became necessary following the illegal announcement of the governorship election result by the state Governor Ayodele Fayose of his deputy and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prof Kolapo Olusola as winner of the election.“The Commission has taken the decision to curb the continued breach of the Electoral Act and the Broadcasting Code on Political Broadcast.The Commission was particularly irked by the unauthorized declaration of results by the state Governor on the state owned Broadcast stations.The governor had also made malicious and unsubstantiated comments against INEC, the Police and the SSS.NBC said the stations, comprising radio and TV will remain shut down until further notice.