Lagos-based lawyer and human rights activist, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, said that the state would have been plunged into a deep crisis after the election if the National Broadcasting Corporation had not shut the Ekiti State Broadcasting Corporation on Saturday.The state governor, Mr Ayo Fayose, had taken to the station to announce results in favour of the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party and the state deputy governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, as the winner of the election, which the NBC said was against the broadcasting code.Falana, however, called on the Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, to use his good offices, when he assumes office, to end inducement, thuggery and impunity, which he said the state had been associated with in recent times.In an interview with our correspondent on Sunday, Falana also condemned the manner in which the voters were induced.He said, “The NBC deserves commendation for closing down the Ekiti State television and radio stations where false results were announced by Governor Ayo Fayose. But for the closure, the state would have been engulfed in the violence of unimaginable proportion.“No doubt, the financial inducement has substantially eroded the credibility of the election. The governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, owes the Ekiti people a duty to end inducement, thuggery and impunity with which Ekiti State has been associated in recent times.“In particular, the electorate should be enlightened to distance themselves from electoral fraud and allied offences. The open purchase of votes displayed during the governorship elections in Edo, Anambra and Ondo states was repeated in Ekiti State on Saturday.“I will like to call on INEC to put an end to the inducement of voters during the forthcoming Osun State governorship election.”