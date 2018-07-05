Tragedy struck in Umuozu Ugiri, in the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State after a 26-year-old native doctor, Chinaka Adoezuwe, lost his life.It was gathered on Tuesday that the native doctor was shot dead by one of his customers, Chukwudi Ijezie, who he had prepared a bullet-proof charms for.A villager, Kingsley Ugochukwu, told our correspondent that Ijezie had gone to the man to prepare charms that would prevent bullets from penetrating his body.After preparing the charms, the native doctor was said to have told Ijezie to shoot him in order to test the efficacy of the charm.The native doctor reportedly wore the charms round his neck and when his customer shot at him, he died instantly.The villager said “The bullet penetrated his body, resulting in the instant death of the native doctor.”The police Public Relations officer, Andrew Enwerem, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect had been arrested.Enwerem said, “The suspect is in our custody; it is a case of murder. The Isiala Mbano division of the command moved in arrested the suspect and returned normalcy to the area.“The case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.”