The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, has called on Nigerians to caution President Muhammadu Buhari, alleging that his actions are detrimental to the survival of democracy in the country.Secondus, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday concerning the siege on the leadership of the National Assembly by security agencies, said it was unfortunate that President Buhari could allow such to happen under his administration.He said it was bad that the President, who he said was a beneficiary of democracy in 2015, has allegedly done nothing ” but destroy every fabric of democracy and the rule of law. ”He alleged that the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government was using the security agencies to overthrow the leadership of the National Assembly in order to make it comatose.He said, “The APC government led by President Muhammadu Buhari is using state security apparatus like the Nigerian Army, Department of State Services and the Nigerian police to attack the National Assembly with the aim of forcibly overthrowing its leadership and rendering the third arm of government comatose.“The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki; his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu and other distinguished senators are have been under severe assault from security agencies.“It now a known fact that democracy have now collapsed in Nigeria and we are now under a totalitarian and fascist government with no appetite for opposition.President Muhammadu Buhari is a beneficiary of democratic election into power and since he took over on May 29th 2015 he has done nothing but destroy every fabric of democracy and the rule of law.“We hereby call on all Nigerians home and abroad to immediately speak up against this act of gross violation of the constitution of Nigerian and the attempt disruption of the democratic process and institutions by President Muhammadu Buhari and privatised members of the Nigerian security agencies.”He also called on all traditional rulers in Nigeria, the international community and all well-meaning Nigerians ” to rise up against the antics of President Muhammadu Buhari to forestall a possible derailment of our democracy.”