The Naira appreciated marginally on Thursday at the parallel market in Lagos, exchanging at N358 to the dollar against N358.5 on Wednesday, gaining 50kobo.It exchanged at N478 and N418 against the Pound Sterling and the Euro, respectively.At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the naira closed at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro exchanged at N478 and N418, respectively.Trading at the investors’ window saw the naira close at N362.25, recording a turnover of 364.96 million dollars, while it closed at N305.80 at the CBN official window.Turnover at the investors’ window stood at 168.74 million dollars on Wednesday, 54 per cent increase over the figure posted on Wednesday.NAN