Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Tuesday described his three-year trial for alleged false declaration of asset as tough.Saraki, however, expressed satisfaction that his followers never doubted his innocence while the trial lasted.He refused to comment on his political plans despite pressure by some of his followers to lead them out of the All Progressive Congress (APC).The Senate president stated these during chat journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State.He was visiting the state for the first time since the Supreme Court freed him of the false assets declaration charges.He urged journalists not to “worry or push” him on his next political move.He said: “As I said, don’t worry, don’t push me. I will call at a time and tell Nigerians.“It has been a long journey for all my own people in the state and today we thank the Almighty God for this. I want to thank all of them who did not at any time lose hope. They believe in my innocence and supported me throughout those three very tough years and it was a great feeling for all of us.”