Muyideen Akorede, spokesman of Abdulfatah Ahmed, governor of Kwara state, says his principal is being shown the way out of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).





Akorede said this in reaction to reports that Ahmed, Aminu Tambuwal, governor of Sokoto state, Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue state, and Senate President Bukola Saraki met with Peoples Democratic Party leaders on Wednesday.





Among the PDP leaders at the meeting were Uche Secondus, chairman of the party and Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers.





But Akorede said the gathering was not political, adding that Ahmed is yet to take a decision on staying or leaving APC.





“Kwara state governor is yet to take a decision on his political future with the APC,” the statement read.





“The presence today in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, of the Senate President, His Excellency, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, PDP Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, Governor Samuel Ortom , Governor Aminu Tambuwal and Governor Nyesom Wike, Ex Governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa, Senator Lawal Shuaibu, Senator Barnabas Gemade and other prominent political figures was for the burial rites of the late mother of respected politician, Alh Kawu Baraje and was not for the purpose of a political realignment.





“While I have not been briefed on any planned defection, I am aware that my principal and other political leaders in the state are gradually being shown the way out of the APC.”





TheCable had reported that Tambuwal, Ortom and Ahmed would soon leave the APC.





On Monday, Ortom said he was contemplating joining another party since the ruling party gave him a “red card”.