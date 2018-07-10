A former deputy governor of Ondo State, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo, has said his daughter, Khadijat, was used for ritual.The lifeless body of Khadijat, a student at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, was found in the room of her boyfriend, Adeyemi Alao, on Sunday.But the former deputy governor alleged that the suspect killed and buried his daughter in his room and put his mattress on the grave.He said, “Somebody called us that she was missing on Monday, July 2, 2018, and we got in touch with her friends in the school.“I had sent her money on previous Friday; the usual thing is that when she got bank alert, she would call me back to thank me. But I did not get any response from her that day.“On Monday, we called her number and we did not get through. We got a text that the phone was not good and that she would call back.”Lasisi said his family later organised a special prayer which made the suspect to confess to his sister.He said he wanted Alao to face the wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.