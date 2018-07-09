The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has reacted to the revelation by Hon. Ahmed Maje, a member of the House of Representatives, that politicians were behind the killings in Plateau State.





A statement issued on Monday by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, expressed concern over the disclosure and called for federal government’s immediate action.





It read: “This is a matter concerning security of lives and properties. The precious lives of our people are being wasted as if they are mere flies or cockroaches. It is callous, insensitive and inhuman. Hon. Maje’s claims must be investigated immediately. We suggest that a powerful commission of inquiry must be instituted for this purpose.





“The revelation is quite disturbing. Reference has been made to four missing containers. The four containers were traced to the house of a politician in Plateau State. Further investigations revealed that the containers were imported from an Israeli company which manufactures arms.





“There is more to six than seven. Even a six year old can deduce a connection between the four missing containers with arms which were traced to the house of a politician in Plateau State and other arms-laden containers which were intercepted by customs in various boarders.





“By extension, a link may be established between stories of containers seized at the nation’s boarders and the aircraft of the former president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, which was seized in South Africa in 2014 after a failed attempt to purchase arms in that country





“With hindsight, we can see that those weapons were never meant for the Nigerian military but were part of the grand plot to arm some killer militia but Jonathan’s government simply gave Oritsejafor a coverup. A neatly packaged plot to train and arm militiamen in several Nigerian states is emerging from this scenario.





“It means that we have been living with killers all along and walking in the shadow of death. These people have prepared very well. They were only moving from state to state to execute their diabolical plot. The leakage of this deadly plot can be adduced to Allah’s response to the prayers of innocent Nigerians.





“Thinking aloud, we doubt if several trips made by former President Goodluck Jonathan to Jerusalem in company of some religious leaders were actually what we were made to believe or sheer hocus pocus designed as covers for the same grand plot, namely, a clandestine importation of large cache of weapons from Israel. We say this because the last time we checked, two plus two still gave us four. Those trips were too regular for comfort and they may have given official government cover for anything.





“This may have been responsible for the unusual push of a section of religious leaders to remove President Muhammadu Buhari from power as well as the several feverish rush for protests against killings organized by CAN. Are those protests intended as coverups? Are some religious leaders panicking? Has the wind blown? Are we going to see the ruff of the hen very soon?”





“Maje mentioned a report submitted to government. We need to know which government? Was he referring to this Buhari regime, that of Jonathan, Yaradua or Obasanjo? Again, when was this report submitted? Where are copies of the report? It is only after we have answers to these questions that we can know whether or not Maje’s claim has merit”.