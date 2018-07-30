The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore those who recently dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties.





The group described the development as “regrouping of thieves”, urging the current government to focus on developing the country.





A gale of defections had hit the ruling party last week with some National Assembly members and Benue Governor Samuel Ortom declaring for the opposition.





MURIC, in a statement on Monday by its Director Ishaq Akintola, said the defectors never really belonged to the ruling party.





It described them as distractors, who only possess nuisance value, and politicians who find it difficult to operate in a transparent political environment because the corruption virus is not only in their blood, but is domiciled in their DNA.





MURIC said, “They have found an easy solution by defecting to the same party which prioritized corruption, idolized kleptomaniacs and rewarded criminality and impunity. These are the true enemies of the Nigerian people. Thieves are regrouping to loot again.





“We must congratulate Buhari for ridding his team of moles, pests, hypocrites and parasites. Majority of political liabilities and cogs in the wheel of progress are out of the way. But it is not over until the two big masquerades unmask and jump the fence into the traitors’ mafia camp.





“We voted for these defectors because of Buhari. We did not vote for them on personal merit. We pity the defectors. They are victims of collective amnesia. Have they forgotten that they rode on the back of Buhari in 2015 to get into what later turned out to be a den of thieves?





“Buhari was the magic name in 2015. He has not lost that magnetic aura. The records show that he has performed creditably well in spite of the deadly mines laid by traitors in that notorious den. Buhari is still the dot in the com”.





“We are not moved by the number of defectors. The questions we should be asking is ‘What is their quality? How much moral fiber do they possess? What has been their contribution to party followership? How loyal have they been to their party? Have they ever been supportive of presidential initiatives? Are they the type that will pass the integrity test? Have they been playing positive roles in the war against corruption?





“Progressives who support President Buhari’s anti-graft fight should heave sighs of relief if the answers to the above questions are all negative. In fact Mr. President should be congratulated that traitors and clogs in the wheel of progress have finally shown their faces.





“When the going was good, they were only good as alternatives to Nollywood, court jesters and boot-lickers of corrupt hill-top political godfathers, sleeping on duty, blocking presidential nominees, budget padding and delaying budgets for seven months. These people never really belonged ab initio. They came with a mission to protect their stolen booty and to protect their superrich and corrupt godfathers by debilitating and retarding the war against corruption.





“We are aware of the fact that politicians generally have not lived up to the expectation of Nigerians and no single political party is an exception. While there is little choice in rotten apples, we must note that if Buhari’s party is not the answer, it cannot be those who pauperized the citizenry and brought the country to its knees. We are not thinking of any party, our focus is on President Muhammadu Buhari. Our interest is integrity, transparency, probity and accountability.”