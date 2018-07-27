Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, wants to sign Croatia winger, Ivan Perisic, before he lets Anthony Martial leave.Martial, who has returned from United’s pre-season tour of the US for the birth of his second child, has been given the green light to leave Old Trafford, but only on their terms.United want at least £70million for Martial and are determined to sell him abroad, despite interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Tottenham.Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also in the hunt for Martial and it is understood the 22-year-old forward would favour a move to the French capital, where his partner, Melanie Da Cruz, has given birth.With the Premier League transfer window closing on August 9, United are under pressure to bring in a replacement for Martial, before letting him go, with Inter Milan star Perisic top of the list.United boss Jose Mourinho tried to buy Perisic last summer for a fee of around £40m, but the winger’s impressive 2018 World Cup campaign in Croatia’s march to the final, has pushed his value up to the £60m mark.