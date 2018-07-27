Martial, who has returned from United’s pre-season tour of the US for the birth of his second child, has been given the green light to leave Old Trafford, but only on their terms.
United want at least £70million for Martial and are determined to sell him abroad, despite interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Tottenham.
Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also in the hunt for Martial and it is understood the 22-year-old forward would favour a move to the French capital, where his partner, Melanie Da Cruz, has given birth.
With the Premier League transfer window closing on August 9, United are under pressure to bring in a replacement for Martial, before letting him go, with Inter Milan star Perisic top of the list.
United boss Jose Mourinho tried to buy Perisic last summer for a fee of around £40m, but the winger’s impressive 2018 World Cup campaign in Croatia’s march to the final, has pushed his value up to the £60m mark.
