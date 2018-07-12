The lawmaker representing Bauchi Central senatorial district, Sen. Isah Misau, Thursday, alleged that most of the security operatives in the country have abandoned their constitutional roles for partisan politics.

Misau also alleged that it was against this backdrop that insecurity is attempting to overran the country.





The lawmaker made this allegation during his contribution to an adopted motion entitled, “Gruesome killing of 40 people in Sokoto state by armed bandits” sponsored by Senator Aliyu Wamakko representing Sokoto North.





The motion followed the gruesome killing of about 40 innocent and defenseless people of Sokoto by armed bandits last Monday at Dogon-yero district in Raba local government area of the state.





In his contribution, Misau said, “It is only in Nigeria that killings take place without reason. This is because the security men are more interested in politics than doing the security work.





“Right now, we are not doing the right thing that can curtail this killings. Even the press are tired of reporting the killings across the country.





“We have some positions that some people occupy at the expense of life. This menace can come to Abuja if care is not taken.”





However, the upper chamber resolved to mandate the air force and police helicopter division to carry aerial surveillance in Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states so as to identify the locations and hideouts of the bandits.





It also urged the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, through the Commissioners of Police in the three states to set up a special squad to mop up the whole zone and get rid of the armed bandits.