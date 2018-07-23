Nigerian forward, Victor Moses is set for a new role at Chelsea following the sack of manager, Antonio Conte.The player resumed training with Chelsea last week but was omitted from the traveling squad to Australia.Also not included in the squad are: Kenneth Omeruo, Caballero, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Willian, Cahill, Loftus-Cheek, Batshuayi, Courtois, Hazard, Giroud and Kante, due to his participation in the 2018 World Cup.Chelsea will face Perth Glory at Optus Stadium in Perth on Monday, July 23.Moses is expected to play in his natural position as a right winger in the upcoming season.According to ANS, this is because new manager, Maurizio Sarri prefers to lineup his teams in a 4-3-3 formation.