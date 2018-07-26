Premier League giants, Chelsea have set their asking price for Alvaro Morata as AC Milan step up their efforts to buy the former Real Madrid star.The player moved from Real Madrid to Chelsea last summer in a £60million deal.He is now keen to leave Stamford Bridge after a frustrating debut season in England under Antonio Conte.Manager Maurizio Sarri’s arrival at Chelsea has done little to change Morata’s mind and it appears the Spain forward could be on his way to AC Milan ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.Metro UK reports that Morata’s camp have already said ‘yes’ to Milan but Chelsea’s valuation of the attacker remains high.Chelsea are demanding a fee of €65-70m (£58-£62m) for the forward which could put Milan off a potential deal.Meanwhile, former Milan defender Luca Antonini, said Morata has his heart set on a move to the Italian giants.“I think Morata and Milan have already chosen [each other],’ he told RMC“Clearly there is the need to convince Chelsea, who hold his registration.“As far as I am concerned, I see the Spaniard as more suitable for Milan than a player like [Karim] Benzema.”