Kingsley Moghalu, a presidential aspirant of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), says what Nigerians need is a generational shift in governance and not allegiance to “same old career politicians”.





Moghalu said this while reacting to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 37 political parties.





The Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), a breakaway faction of the ruling party, also signed the MoU which they said is meant to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.





In a statement on Tuesday, Moghalu said though the development is a legitimate move in a democracy, the real question remains: “What does our country need now?”





He said Nigeria needs a paradigm shift in governance and “a regrouping of the booted out PDP and members of the failed APC will not achieve that.”





Moghalu said going by the current state of the country, “things are falling apart and the centre cannot hold.”





“The shifting allegiances of the same old faces and the same old career politicians will mean the same old problems for Nigeria,” he said.





“Our long-suffering masses now need something new, something different, and something bold if we have truly learnt the lessons of 2015.





“Remember: another coalition brought the APC into the presidency.”





Moghalu said with the PDP-led MoU and the “disastrous” performance of the APC, the path is now open for a “real transformative third force and generational shift which a Kingsley Moghalu presidency would represent for Nigeria.”





According to him, “I seek to heal our country and build a nation, to move our masses from poverty and unemployment to jobs and prosperity, and restore our standing in the world with a plan set out in my new book: Build, Innovate and Grow (BIG).





“The politicians have always won. It is time for the people to win in 2019!”





Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).